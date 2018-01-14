Entrepreneurs workshop through New Ventures Feb. 12

FARMINGTON - Have you always wondered about starting your own business but are not sure how to start? Come to a two hour, tuition free workshop offered by New Ventures Maine on Monday, Feb. 12, 2018 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The class will be held at New Ventures Office, 108 Perham Street Suite # 2.

This one-session workshop will help you decide if self-employment is the right choice for you. The class covers the pros and cons of owning your own business, the steps needed for start-up, the major elements of a business plan, and the many resources available to help you succeed. The workshop will be led by Karleen Andrews, Microenterprise Specialist for the Western Region of New Ventures Maine.

To register for this class please email Karleen Andrews at karleen.andrews@maine.edu or call her at (207) 557-1885. Please register in advance for this popular workshop.

A statewide organization serving all sixteen Maine counties, New Ventures Maine offers skills development and support in the areas of career planning, entrepreneurship and financial management.

For more information on our programs, classes, and resources please visit newventuresmaine.org or call 1-800-442-2092 to find the center closest to you.