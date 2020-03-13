Erosion and Sediment Control Workshop will be held April 1

STRONG - An Erosion and Sediment Control workshop is being held on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Strong Town Office’s Foster Memorial Building - 14 South Main Street.

The class is open to anyone interested in working in shoreland zoning areas of the State. Certification and re-certification credits will be given to anyone wishing them through the Maine Department of Environmental Protection.

By attending this session, you will also learn about new state-of-the-art erosion control techniques and ways to save time and money on your construction projects as well as become eligible for discounts, expedited DEP permitting and other free educational resources.

A free chicken lunch with dessert will be provided to anyone with a paid registration that comes into the FCSWCD office 107 Park St - Farmington before March 16.

The only other recertification class we will hold this spring will be the Pond Construction class on April 28th.

For a registration form: send e mail to rosetta.thompson@franklincswcd.org , go to either https://www.facebook.com/FCSWCD/ or http://www.franklincswcd.org/workshops.html