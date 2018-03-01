Essentials of Customer Service course offered at Central Maine Community College

AUBURN - The Center for Workforce & Professional Development at Central Maine Community College will offer a unique customer service experience with “Give ‘Em the Pickle” on Wednesday, March 21, 5:30 to 9 p.m.

Highly entertaining and motivational, the Give ’Em the Pickle training will inspire management and employees to do the most important thing they can do in business ... take care of the customer. This program helps customer service representatives, store clerks, and wait staff sharpen their customer service skills. This non-credit course is open to anyone interested in improving the customer service experience for their patrons.

Cost to attend is $75 and includes all instructional materials. For more information or to register, please contact Workforce & Professional Development at 207-755-5280, email workforcedevelopment@cmcc.edu, or visit www.cmcc.edu/training. Deadline for registration is March 14.