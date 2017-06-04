Expenet Technologies announces expansion

WILTON - Expenet Technologies would like to announce an expansion of Residential Services at their Farmington location of 145 Main Street to include additional work space and equipment for Cell Phone repair.

With all the great services Expenet provides from Computer/Laptop Tuneups to Cell Phone/Tablet Repair in their Wilton shop, located at 295 Main Street, the business is running out of space to grow. To combat this, they have transitioned all residential services to their Farmington location.

They will not be closing their doors to the public in Wilton. For those that want ​the convenience to drop off or pick up in Wilton, Expenet will be designating Fridays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for pickup and drop-offs of computers. Employees will transport computers to Farmington for service and will bring them back to Wilton to be picked up.

This transition will allow their commercial and administration team to focus on growing number of Small Business clients, who trust Expenet to provide premium service to keep their operations running smooth, out of the Wilton Shop.​

For more information call or email Josh Michaud at 645-4449 or support@expenet.com Or check out their website at www.expenet.com.