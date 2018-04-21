Exploring Workforce Solutions event is May 3

FARMINGTON - On May 3, Greater Franklin Development Council and the Women’s Business Center at CEI are co-sponsoring Exploring Workforce Solutions, a free event organized to provide a platform for employers to connect with resources to address their workforce challenges.

The event will be held at the Fairbanks School Meeting House. Ruth Pease, Economic Research Analyst for the Center for Workforce Research and Information will start the event with an overview that puts our Franklin County workforce challenges in context with the rest of the country.

Next, a panel of four local businesses that have adapted their workforce recruiting and retention tactics will share where they have found success and where they are still seeing challenges.

Finally, a number of representatives from state and local resources will be present to introduce themselves and discuss how they can help address your challenges. These resource presenters will be available for short discussions and networking after the event.

This event is free to attend and will be held at the Fairbanks School Meeting House in Farmington from 4-6 p.m. To register and for more information, visit www.facebook.com/GreaterFranklin or call 778-5887.