FairPoint Communications to award $50,000 to Maine nonprofits through Connected Communities Program

PORTLAND – FairPoint Communications today unveiled FairPoint Connected Communities, a program recognizing non-profit organizations dedicated to connecting and serving Maine residents and communities. Three non-profit organizations will be selected to receive $16,000 each and a technology package valued up to $1,000. Applications are being accepted through June 16.

FairPoint Communications invites any 501(c)(3) non-profit organization based in Maine to apply to be one of three FairPoint Connected Communities recipients. The application, which can be found at www.fairpoint.com/connectedcommunities/apply requires a short narrative on how the organization connects people and improves the lives of residents within their communities, and how use of the internet contributes to their mission.

Each selected non-profit organization will receive $16,000 and a customized technology package valued up to $1,000 to help advance its charitable mission. FairPoint Communications will announce the winners in early July and visit each organization to present the awards throughout the summer months.

“We are excited to introduce the FairPoint Connected Communities program to recognize and support Maine organizations that provide people in Maine’s 16 counties with much-needed services and resources,” said Mike Reed, Maine state president for FairPoint. “FairPoint is dedicated to connecting Maine’s communities, and we are honored to offer this token of support to organizations that do the important work of helping Mainers.”

FairPoint Connected Communities is introduced as the company announces its most recent round of broadband expansion and upgrades throughout the state.