Farmington Emblem Club visits Augusta

AUGUSTA – On Monday, June 5, members of the Farmington Emblem Club #460 visited the State House. During their visit, the group met with their legislators, Senator Tom Saviello (R-Franklin) and Representative Russell Black (R-Wilton).

The Farmington Emblem Club is a civic group with a mission to support the local community in a variety of ways that includes providing scholarships for students, supporting food pantries and donating to causes such as Relay for Life.