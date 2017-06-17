Franklin Countys First News

Farmington Emblem Club visits Augusta

Posted by • June 17, 2017 •

From left to right: Sen. Tom Saviello, Debbie Holt, Diana Oliver, Karen Lecours, Candy Clark, President Shannon Smith, Linda Abbott, Becky Powell, Carmelene Valliere, Quinnale Kinsey and Rep. Russell Black

AUGUSTA – On Monday, June 5, members of the Farmington Emblem Club #460 visited the State House. During their visit, the group met with their legislators, Senator Tom Saviello (R-Franklin) and Representative Russell Black (R-Wilton).

The Farmington Emblem Club is a civic group with a mission to support the local community in a variety of ways that includes providing scholarships for students, supporting food pantries and donating to causes such as Relay for Life.

