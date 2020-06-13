Farmington Emblem holds installation of officers

Front row from left to right: Peggy Alexander. Linda Abbott Jr. PP, Karen Lecours Pres. Diana Oliver V.Pres.,Kammilla Hall. Second row left to right: Vickie Robbins, Jeanne Norton, Debbie Holt, Reana Sullivian, Doreen Cardona, Candace Clark Marshal, Shannon Smith, Carmelene Valliere, Mable Cox, and Claudette Merchant Absent from photo: Lois Barker and Consuelor Webb.
FARMINGTON - Farmington Emblem Clue #460 held their Installation of Officers for 2020-2021 at their June meeting. It had been postponed since March because of COVID-19.