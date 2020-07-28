Farmington Grange to close doors if no help found

FARMINGTON - The members of the Farmington Grange have come to the conclusion that they may no longer be able to keep their hall open this winter or even another year. There are not enough members to pay for insurance or utilities and since Covid 19, they have no income. The Farmington Grange primarily got income from hall rental and food sales at the Farmington Fair. Most of the hall rentals were for contra dances, parties and receptions, plays and meetings. The hall, kitchen and dining rooms have been made available for Winter Farmers Markets, classes, community service events, fundraisers, 4-H, MOFGA and others for minimal fees or by donation. There is a commercial kitchen available for food producers.

The Farmington Grange members hope that the local community will help them get through this crisis by donating money or helping them find regular renters. There is plenty of space for small groups or businesses needing more space to social distance. There is a stage and wonderful dance floor in the main hall. There is a commercial kitchen and dining room downstairs, with a loading dock and 2 walk in cooler spaces.

The historic Grange Hall is located at 124 Bridge Street, next to the post office in West Farmington.

“We are still open for now,” Grange Master Bonnie Clark said. “and want to stay open."

For rentals, you can contact Clark at 778-6637, or Marion Sharoun at 778-2932.

If you would like to make a monetary donation to Farmington Grange #12, you can send it to the treasurer- Gerald Libby at 381 Mosher Hill Road, Farmington, Maine 04938. The Grange is always looking for donations of more modern equipment for the commercial kitchen.