Farmington Police Department running Fall Citizens Police Academy

FARMINGTON - The Farmington Police Department is proud to announce that it will be running a Fall Citizens Police Academy beginning on Wednesday September 27. This 10 week academy was run earlier in the year and received a very positive review. A poll among the participants rated the academy a 4.9 out of a possible 5.

Here are a few of the comments made by participants during a survey:

“I can’t believe how much I didn’t know about police work, how complex every aspect of the job is-nothing like TV shows it.”

“The openness where no question was off the table…”

“It was the best thing I’ve done in a long time.”

“I would highly recommend this class (and have) to everyone.”

Some of the classes covered are: Hiring and Field Training Process, Traffic Enforcement, OUI/Impaired Driving, Drug Investigation, Use of Force, Criminal law, Search & Seizure, K-9 Program and more. The Farmington Police Department encourages you to apply if you are interested. We also suggest that you do so sooner than later as seating availability is limited. Applications can be picked up at the Farmington Police Department Monday through Friday 8:00 AM until 4:00 PM.