Farmington resident recognized for years of dedication to school districts

FARMINGTON - Each year at the Maine Education Association-Retired Convention, a person from each county is given a Leadership Award. This year, Diana Oliver will be the recipient from Franklin County. She will be honored on Wednesday May 3 in Augusta.

Diana C. Oliver has been an outstanding leader in Franklin County for decades. She taught briefly in North Jay and Augusta, then for 31 years for Regional School District 9. As the mother of a daughter with developmental intellectual disabilities she understood the true needs of her Special Education students and she joined the School Board to make sure decision makers understood those needs too.

She served on the board for Life Enrichment Advancing People, an organization that honored Diana and her husband by naming one of their residential homes after the Olivers. She volunteers for Special Olympics and she founded and directed the Literacy Volunteers Story Camp. For ten years she read at a daycare, and she continues to volunteer in the library as well as to report on health care/protective services to the Franklin County Retired Educators.

For thirty-six years she has served the Farmington Emblem Club including as state president 2010-11. Diana has truly made the world around her a better place.