Farmington Rotary continues to give back to the community

FARMINGTON - Farmington Rotary has been serving our local and global communities since 1925. The Rotary Club welcomes all to meetings which are in the North Dining Hall at UMF at 7 a.m. every Thursday. Childcare is available. Come network, hear from weekly presenters, and learn more about our impact in the community which includes recent donations to SeniorsPlus, the Farmington Emblem Club, and Mt. Blue High School students traveling to France.

SeniorsPlus

SeniorsPlus delivers Meals on Wheels, offers Medicare Counseling, offers classes in caregiving, and one on one support at its office at 218 Fairbanks Rd., or in your own home. It has also partnered with community organizations to open a Senior Center at the Farmington Community Center every Monday. Farmington Rotary recently donated to support the Senior Center.

Emblem Club

Shannon Smith, president of the Farmington Emblem Club #460 accepts a $100 donation from Glenn Kapiloff, president of Farmington Rotary. The Farmington Rotary has a long history of supporting the Basket Beano event held annually. This year’s Basket Beano will take place March 11 and is being held at the Farmington Elks Lodge. Tickets are $20. If anyone would like to sponsor a basket, purchase tickets contact Shannon Smith at 778-4726.

The Emblem Club supports many community projects. They give out six scholarships a year, support Boys and Girls State, veterans, many United Way programs, Blood Drives, six food pantries and the list goes on. The Farmington Emblem Club #460 enjoys doing flag folding at events when asked. Call Candy Clark, Americanism Chairman at 684-4238 for more information.

France Trip

This March eight Mt Blue High School students and their three chaperones will travel to France for ten days. Students will have the unique opportunity to experience life in France by staying with host families in Laval, France. While in France they will visit schools and see amazing historical sites such as Versailles Palace and Mont St-Michel. This trip is the result of a partnership between Ruth Haszko, World Language Teacher at Mt Blue High School, and Agnès Fouché, English Teacher at Collège F. Puech in Laval, France. Last spring Mrs. Fouché travelled to Farmington with a group of her students and they stayed with local families.

“This is a great opportunity for our students to explore another culture,” said Haszko.

Mt Blue students have raised money for their trip through raffle ticket sales, bottle drive, kids’ night out, and raking leaves. Farmington Rotary has graciously provided a $500 donation towards the student’s trip expenses.

“All students will be staying with host families in France which helps adds to the student’s overall experience and of course helps keeps cost down,” said Haszko. “However, the travel expenses are a big hurdle for some families,” she added.

If you are interested in financially supporting this educational opportunity further donations are welcome. Checks should be payable to Mt Blue HS France Trip and mailed to Ruth Haszko, Mt Blue HS, 129 Seamon Road, Farmington.