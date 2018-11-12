Farmington Rotary Festival of Trees Dec. 1
FARMINGTON - Farmington Rotary proudly presents its Annual Festival of Trees on the ever-popular Chester Greenwood Day, Saturday, Dec. 1. The event will take place at the Farmington Community Center on Middle Street. Doors open at 9 a.m. for visitors to view 25 trees and a number of wreaths decorated by local organizations and businesses.
Musicians will add to the festive atmosphere throughout the day, and a huge stuffed polar bear will go home with one lucky door prize winner. A raffle tree with more than $2,000 worth of gift certificates and items will be raffled off as well.
All trees and wreaths will be auctioned off starting at 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, and all proceeds support local and international projects ranging from area heating assistance programs to water purification projects in underdeveloped countries.
