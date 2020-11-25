Farmington celebrates shop small Saturday

FARMINGTON - Small Business Saturday will take place this coming weekend on Nov. 28; and of all the years to support the event, this is a significant one, Downtown Association President Patty Haggan said.

"It's so important to shop local, especially this season," Haggan said.

Downtown will be decorated for the holiday season with lights and wreaths, and many businesses in the area will be offering special sales for the occasion.

Most stores will hit the ground running at 9 a.m. and Narrow Gauge Cinema will be offering their annual "Gift Certificate Sale Extravaganza". From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. shoppers can buy gift certificates in the lobby of the Front Street movie theater, or purchase them using the no-contact drive through from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Gift certificates will be offered as two options- $65 for ten tickets with a soda and popcorn, or $45 for ten tickets without refreshments. These are the lowest deals offered all year, and gift certificates do not expire.

Devaney, Doak & Garrett Booksellers will be offering 10 percent off their recommended "Holiday 20" book list. That deal can be accessed using their website by clicking here.

The Center for Entrepreneurial Studies will be offering 20 percent off store wide. The new Main Street business offers locally made crafts, as well as other gift items, and also supports teenagers who aspire to be entrepreneurs.

Vera's Iron & Vine will be offering 10 percent off select items- co-owners Vera Johnson and John Nichols will be offering the sale on their personally hand crafted items such as State House copper jewelry, cutting boards, housewares and more.

Everyday Music will be celebrating their 47th Christmas season and are offering 10 percent off ukuleles, 20 percent off CDs and guitar strings are buy one get one free. Holiday CDs and sheet music are now in stock.

Country Primitives Decor is offering 20 percent off storewide.

At Twice Sold Tales shoppers can buy five books and get 20 percent off their entire purchase.

Shoppers are asked to follow CDC guidelines by wearing face masks at all times, and keeping their distance from other shoppers. Please check with store owners about following other health safety protocol.