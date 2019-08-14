Farmington Subway owner now the youngest multi-unit owner in the state

FARMINGTON - The owner of two Subway sandwich shops in Farmington added a third location in Gardiner at the end of July, making her the youngest multi-unit store owner in the state.

Melissa Karkos, 40, began working at the Farmington location on the Wilton Road in 2000. Starting as a sandwich artist and making $5.15 an hour, Karkos became the store's manager roughly a year later, working for store owner Gary Hilliard. After nine years of managing the store, Karkos took a general manager position after one opened up, overseeing locations in Farmington, Gardiner and Damariscotta.

In 2016, Karkos and Hilliard opened a subway location at the Farmington Walmart as co-owners. Within a couple years, Karkos had purchased the Farmington shop she had gotten her start at. After Hilliard decided to sell his Gardiner location, Karkos decided to add it to her other two stores. She purchased the store on July 31.

"I've been running these stores for 19 years, what's the difference if I actually own them?" Karkos said. She said that she thought it was cool that she was now the youngest multi-unit owner in the state.

A former resident of New Sharon, Karkos has since moved to the Rome area to be more centrally located to her stores.