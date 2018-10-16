Farmington Underground holds grand opening with ribbon cutting

FARMINGTON - The second escape room is done and Farmington Underground is fully operational. The escape room opened earlier this year with its first escape room.

The Farmington Underground had an official ribbon cutting in conjunction with the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce at its Church Street location recently, with a number of directors from the FCCOC in attendance. Passes to the escape room were given as door prizes. And homemade donuts and local cider were served.

Local-area residents that have not been in to see the rooms yet, now have access to two full-on escape rooms in downtown Farmington. The Farmington Underground is located at 109 Church Street, Farmington (in the alley between Reny’s and No Parents Allowed).

The Underground wants to thank the community for all of the support they have received. Call for more information 778-4099 or contact them online at https://farmingtonunderground.com/.