Farmington Underground reopens escape rooms after flood

FARMINGTON - Farmington Underground has reopened their escape rooms after being closed for nine months. Owners Joe Musumeci and Mary Ellms are looking forward to once again hosting small private groups and families at their location on Church St. in downtown Farmington. New health and safety procedures have been put into place to keep everyone in the local community safe.

Over the summer, rainfall backed up in a sewer drain, flooding almost every room in Farmington Underground, just as escape rooms were cleared to reopen their doors. While construction crews worked on cleanup and rebuilding, owners Joe and Mary got creative and found new ways to create fun and unique experiences for the community.

In the past nine months, Farmington Underground:

Created outdoor treasure hunts in Farmington and Wilton

Spoke at a U.S House of Representatives Subcommittee meeting about small businesses

Participated in a virtual Big Gig pitch competition

Designed outdoor adventures in Orono and Dover-Foxcroft

Collaborated with Norlands Living History Center on an interactive mystery tour

More information about Farmington Underground can be found on their website, https://farmingtonunderground.com/ , where you can also purchase gift certificates or make reservations for your private group.