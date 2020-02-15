FCCOC David Robie Memorial Scholarship application now available

FARMINGTON - The Franklin County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that the David Robie Memorial Scholarship application is available. The FCCOC funds this scholarship with the proceeds from the FCCOC/Seth Wescott Scholarship Golf Classic held at Sugarloaf in September every year. The support we get for that event makes these scholarships possible. The Chamber wants to thank all of our sponsors, players and volunteers that participate in that golf tournament.

To apply please use this link: https://bcms-files.s3.amazonaws.com/kZ03BeRW62-862/docs/2020-Scholarship-Application-FCCOC.pdf. Applicants are asked to print the application, complete it and submit it with the other required items to the Chamber office no later than April 24, 12 p.m.

The purpose of the David Robie Memorial Scholarship Program is to encourage continuing and/or higher education for Franklin County residents through financial assistance. Scholarships are open to any resident of Franklin County who has resided in the County for at least the prior 12 months. All instructions are included on the application.

The next FCCOC/Seth Wescott Scholarship Golf Classic will be held on Sept. 11, 2020 at the Sugarloaf Golf Course.