FCCTF celebrates 40th anniversary with 70’s dance party

FARMINGTON - Saturday night April 28 is sure to be a memorable occasion with the celebration of the Franklin County Children’s Task Force 40th Anniversary. “That 70’s Dance Party” is the first opportunity the FCCTF has undertaken focusing on the parents of Franklin County.

"We really wanted to focus on doing something fun for parents, we know that social connections in our rural community are sometimes hard to find. So what better way to connect people, celebrate and recognize the work of our agency than by having a 70’s Dance Party?” Executive Director Renee Whitley said.

We have had incredible feedback since announcing this event and tickets are going fast.

That 70’s Dance Party will begin at 6 p.m. at the North Dining Hall at the University of Maine at Farmington with food, awards and an informal cocktail hour to connect, chat and look at the memories created at different FCCTF events throughout the years. Bring your boogie shoes out as the dancing begins at 7 p.m. with DJ Daddy Chris Wilbur spinning tunes from the 70’s, 80’s, 90’s and today with some fun special dances to be helped along by experienced UMF students. So whether you’re a Cotton Eye Joe fan or simply love the Village People come on out and enjoy the fun.

Two $100 cash prizes will be awarded during the dance for best individual and couple and/or group costumes. Tickets for the event can be purchased online by following the link at www.fcctf.org. Discounted early bird tickets grant 1 individual access to the 40th Anniversary "That 70's" Dance Party in the University of Maine at Farmington North Dining Hall. Ticket sales at the door are $15 per person or $25 per couple.

This is a 21+ event.

The Children’s Task Force is proud to acknowledge its corporate sponsors Kyes Insurance and Tranten’s Grocery whose support has been instrumental in bringing this fun event to the community as well as the University of Maine at Farmington’s Community Health HEA 310 students who will be taking donations at the door of non-perishable food items to provide to local area foodbanks. Donation boxes can be found all around Franklin County as well.