FCHN employees honored at annual reception

FARMINGTON - The University of Maine at Farmington’s North Dining Hall was the festive setting for the Oct. 29 annual employee recognition banquet for Franklin Community Health Network. Employees with five or more years of service and at five-year milestones, as well as those with more than 40 years of service were invited to attend, along with their managers.

Miriam Leonard, FCHN chief operating officer, welcomed the group and thanked everyone for the quality of their work. “All of you in this room are who make Franklin great! You demonstrate our values of respect, integrity, innovation, ownership, patient centered and excellence every day toward our vision of being the best we can be,” she said. “The staff being honored here tonight represent 1,676 years of service and are acknowledged and commended for your contributions toward the success of this health care system.”

More than 100 employees and their guests attended the banquet that included a buffet meal, photo booth, entertainment by Teachers’ Lounge Mafia Improv Comedy, and door prizes. Employees recognized received congratulations from Leonard, as well as a certificate of appreciation and a monetary gift.

Those in attendance with more than 25 years of service included: Muriel Armstrong, Randall Gauvin, Jill Gray, Christine Knowlan, Joel Chandler, Celeste Farrington, Carolyn Hastings, Eileen Parker, Jan Bell, Darlene Dipompo, Sharon Fournier, and Annette Tripp.

Franklin Community Health Network part of the MaineHealth family, a not-for-profit integrated health system that is the largest health system in northern New England and provides preventive care, diagnosis and treatment to 1.1 million residents in Maine and New Hampshire.

FCHN includes Franklin Memorial Hospital, Franklin Health medical practices, Evergreen Behavioral Services, NorthStar EMS, and the Healthy Community Coalition of Greater Franklin County.