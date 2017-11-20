FCRE Day of Caring

Members of the Franklin County Retired Educators recently participated in the Day of Caring initiated by the Maine Education Association Retired. They delivered $150 worth of supplies to the Phillips Elementary School. The staff had asked for math materials as math is their focus for the 2017-18 school year. They also asked for reading materials for the on-going curriculum.

Teachers Danielle Mathieu (Reading Recover & Title 1) and Phil Oliviere (Special Ed 5-8) accepted the materials on behalf of the staff with comments "These are great math activities” while planning to use them as daily warm-ups. They were also excited about white-boards to replace scratchy chalkboards. Principal Jeff Pillsbury expressed his appreciation foe the retired educators thoughtfulness for the Phillips school.

The materials were delivered by FCRE community service committee members Joanne Dunlap of Rangeley and Jean Mitchell of Temple. The MEA-R donated $100 which was supplemented by FCRE’s $50.