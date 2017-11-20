Franklin Countys First News

FCRE Day of Caring

Posted by • November 20, 2017 •

From left to right in the back, Principal Jeff Pillsbury and teacher Phil Olivieri. In the front
teacher Danielle Mathieu, FCRE members Jean Mitchell and Joanne Dunlap.

Members of the Franklin County Retired Educators recently participated in the Day of Caring initiated by the Maine Education Association Retired. They delivered $150 worth of supplies to the Phillips Elementary School. The staff had asked for math materials as math is their focus for the 2017-18 school year. They also asked for reading materials for the on-going curriculum.

Teachers Danielle Mathieu (Reading Recover & Title 1) and Phil Oliviere (Special Ed 5-8) accepted the materials on behalf of the staff with comments "These are great math activities” while planning to use them as daily warm-ups. They were also excited about white-boards to replace scratchy chalkboards. Principal Jeff Pillsbury expressed his appreciation foe the retired educators thoughtfulness for the Phillips school.

The materials were delivered by FCRE community service committee members Joanne Dunlap of Rangeley and Jean Mitchell of Temple. The MEA-R donated $100 which was supplemented by FCRE’s $50.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Response


Please note: comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Categories

Archives