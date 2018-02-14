Financial literacy seminars available through Spruce Mountain Adult & Community Education

LIVERMORE FALLS - Prudential is offering financial literacy seminars through the Spruce Mountain Adult & Community Education program this spring, over a four-week period.

Each weekly seminar is from 5 to 7 p.m., covering two separate financial topics. The instructor is Herb Moyer, a retired high school teacher with 28 years of experience and a Financial Professional with Prudential. To register for the programs contact Robyn Raymond, director, at 207-897-6406.

The program will run March 23; March 30, April 6 and April 13.

Courses include:

Savings and Investing Basics (week 1)

Types of Savings Accounts; Money Markets; CD’s; Simple vs Compound Interest; Fees, Charges & Penalties; Truth in Savings Act; Rule of 72(doubling your $$); Bonds; Mutual Funds; Stocks; Retirement Plans; Savings vs Investing Accounts; Investment Fraud

What is a Mutual Fund? (week 1)

History & Characteristics; Investment Objectives; Four Types; Stock Funds; Bond Funds; Hybrid Funds; Asset Allocation; Fund Organization & Features; Regulations; Fees; Services

Don’t Try to Predict the Market (week 2)

Aspects of the Stock Market; Emotional Investing; Principles of Investing; Having Goals; Performance of the Market; The S & P 500; “Time In The Market”; Asset Allocation & Diversification; Asset Class Performance; Index Definitions; Summary

Understanding Portfolio Statistics of Mutual Funds (week 2)

Alpha; Fund Manager Performance; Beta; Correlation; Duration; Information Ratio; R-Squared; Risk vs Return; Sharpe Ratio; Standard Deviation; Style Charts; Capture Ratio

Financial Challenges That Matter Most (week 3)

Your Finances; Life Stages & Challenges; Fundamentals of Work & Saving; Time & Compounding; Diversification; Tax-Deferral; Investment Management; Types of Mutual Funds; Choices About Income, Possessions, & Debt; Mutual Funds vs Annuities; Risk vs Return; Role of Insurance in Protecting Assets and Potentials; Aspects of and Types of Life Insurance; Chronic/Critical Care; Long-Term Care Protection

Protecting Yourself From Identity Theft (week 3)

This one hour seminar gives attendees the knowledge and the defensive skills they will need to avoid having their identity stolen in the first place, and the resources and actions they will need to take if their identity has been compromised.

Money Talks for Teens (week 4) "Money Talks for Teens 0299211-00001-00"

Making Money; Paying Taxes; Creating A Budget; Pay Yourself First; Fixed vs variable Expenses; Savings Accounts; Investing Accounts; Reconciling; Credit & Debt; Buying A Car; Paying for College; Living On Your Own; Insurance; Conclusion

Strategies for College Funding (week 4) "Strategies for College Funding 0273225-00002-00"

The Perception Challenge; Why College ?; Tomorrow’s Costs; Monthly Investment Challenge To Reach Goals; Ways To Fund Higher Education; 529 College Savings Plans; College Pre-Payment Plans; Coverdell Education Savings Accounts; Mutual Funds; Series EE & I Savings Bonds; UGMA & UTMA Accounts; Other Funding Sources; Comparing Different Plan Options; Determination Process; Questions To Ask Yourself; Tips