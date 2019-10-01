First annual Fall Customer Appreciation Festival set for Oct. 19

FARMINGTON - Local Franklin County Area businesses are pleased to announce the first annual Fall Customer Appreciation Festival on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. at H & R Block located at 118 Knowlton Corner Road.

H&R Block, Harris Septic Services, Justa Alpaca Farm, The Downtown Press Cafe, Nystrom Lawn & Landscape, Restore Massage & Healing Arts, Burdick Training & Consulting Services, Skyline Masonry and Rustic Elegance have joined together in appreciation to provide a day of fun for current and future customers.

"You can never give back to the community enough," Harris Septic Services' co-owner, Erica Harris said, "They [the community] keep us all going each and every day when they choose to buy local products and hire local professionals."

Lots will be going on: a bounce house, caramel apple decorating, chair massages, a toddler hay maze, chili & chowder cook off, spinning demos, a photo booth, lawn games and climbing stations for both kids and adults is planned. Wilton Fire Department will be joining in on the fun as well, bringing a fire truck for the kids to check out.

In addition to the activities, there will be a giveaway and silent auction. The raffle giveaway is free to all who stop by. An extra entry will be given to all who bring a donation of new underclothing (in original packaging) for the Western Maine Underwearness Project, who will also be in attendance. The silent auction will benefit those affected by the LEAP building explosion, going into the Disaster Relief Fund account at Franklin Savings Bank.

The chili and chowder cook off will also benefit the Disaster Relief Fund. Samples will be available for $2. All samplers will be able to vote for both best chili and best chowder.

"Bring your famous recipe and show us what you got." Tricia Johnston of Rustic Elegance and Skyline Masonry said. "We are asking participants to bring the chili or chowder in a crockpot with a ladle. There will be prizes, which will include a new crockpot, for best chili and best chowder recipe." Interested participants can email SkylineMasonry@yahoo.com with any questions.

For more information on the event or to donate to the silent auction, please call H & R Block at (207) 778-6752 or visit the Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/2420680271523866/