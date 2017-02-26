First Annual Franklin County Chili Challenge – A Spicy Success!

FARMINGTON - Tuck’s Ale House recently hosted the 1st Annual Great Chili Cook-off Contest as a fundraiser to support the community activities of Life Enrichment Advancing People, (LEAP). LEAP provides housing and training and direct care services to adults with developmental disabilities in Franklin and surrounding counties.

At the event, which raised $750 for LEAP, a total of 14 chilies were prepared by a wide variety of neighbors vying for bragging rights at the inaugural event. The variety of chilies prepared ran the gamut from vegetarian, mild, wild game, and spicy. Participants commented that all the chilies were excellent as they tried to choose a favorite. To keep the process simple, patrons bought a ticket for $5 (many donated more), marked the number of their favorite chili on the ticket and at the end of the event the chili with the most votes won. Winners of the 1st Annual Great Chili cook-off were Rebecca and Natalie Wood, with their chili aptly named “Hot and Sweet.” They will be commemorated in perpetuity on a plaque to be hung at Tuck’s, awaiting the winner of the second annual event next February.

Darryl Wood, executive director of LEAP said, “I would like to thank Nate and Amy (Morin) and indeed all the staff at Tuck’s for hosting this event. It was a lot of extra work for many people, but in the end everything turned out amazingly well. And to think that 14 people prepared these wonderful chilies at their own expense in time and money really blows me away. I hoped for maybe a half dozen participants for this first year. Additionally, and perhaps most significantly, I would like to thank the people and patrons of Tuck’s for being so generous. The first person to donate handed me $40 and refused any change, stating 'It’s for LEAP, isn’t it?' When a community steps up for people of all abilities, that says a lots about the caliber of neighbors we know and love here in Farmington, Maine. It is very rewarding to be a part of that generosity and cohesive goodwill."

As also shared by Nate Morin, owner of Tuck’s, "The level of commitment from the community and the precedent that has been set will make the 2nd Annual Chili Challenge an even greater success! Tuck's was proud to be a part of it!"

LEAP is a local non-profit residential service provider who strives to empower people of all abilities to believe in themselves, live healthy and well, make friends and have hope for the future. Our foundational principle is to provide services that encourage well-being, self-expression and experiences of joy.

For more information on LEAP, and to learn more about our mission and services, please visit us at www.leapcommunity.org.