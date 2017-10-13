Five honored at annual Safe Voices mixer

AUBURN - Five community leaders were recognized at Safe Voices’ annual Fall Mixer & Community Partner Awards, part of the agency’s 40th anniversary celebration, on Oct. 5.

Those recognized include Cynthia Patterson of Safe Voices; Marty McIntyre, executive director of Sexual Assault Prevention & Response Services accepting on behalf of SAPARS; Lt. David St. Laurent of Franklin County Sheriff’s Office; Peter Lasagna of Bates College Athletic Department; and Nicole Bissonnette of Pine Tree Legal Assistance,

Safe Voices is the domestic violence resource center serving Androscoggin, Franklin and Oxford counties. Each year, the agency honors local citizens and organizations who have made remarkable contributions in support of victims and survivors, as well as those engaged in domestic abuse prevention and awareness.

If you or someone you know is in a domestic violence situation, please call Safe Voices’ 24-hour helpline at 1-800-559-2927.