FMH hosting June Business After Hours

FARMINGTON - Franklin Memorial Hospital welcomes Franklin County Chamber of Commerce members to its Business After Hours on Thursday, June 21, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Bass Room.

The Healthy Community Coalition will have its Mobile Health Unit near the hospital’s main entrance, where visitors can have a body composition analysis performed that breaks down body weight into four components: fat, lean body mass, minerals, and body water.

Inside there will be healthy snacks with recipes, worksite wellness information, staff from the Let’s Go Small Steps Program with a sugar display, assistance with advance directives, NorthStar EMS demonstrations, prescription assistance, health screenings and colon cancer information.

Participants can also win a prize at the spinning health quiz, and at 5:45 p.m. Rebecca Wood, vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer will offer a tour of the Maternal and Child Health Unit and the Surgical Services unit.

The FMH gift shop will be open late so visitors can see its wide selection of gifts such as: baby items, crafts from local artisans, jewelry, stuffed animals, gourmet chocolates, and more!