FMH Maternal and Child Health Department has new security system

FARMINGTON - Franklin Memorial Hospital’s Maternal and Child Health department is now a locked unit with secure doors to manage the entrance of staff and visitors into patient treatment areas. This new protected unit was created to improve the safety of staff, patients, and newborns and is the standard throughout the state.

Unit visitors will now push a button near the unit’s main door on the second floor to be allowed entrance onto the unit. MCH staff will respond to the ring by looking at the camera screen and asking “May I help you?” The visitor will then identify who they are visiting before staff will unlock the door to gain entrance.

“We want to thank the public for their cooperation with this new process,” said MaryAnne Goodwin, FMH department director. “Rest assured that this is just one of many security measures we have in place to keep our patients, staff, and visitors safe.”