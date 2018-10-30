FMH nurse earns Infection Control Certification credential

FARMINGTON - Franklin Memorial Hospital is pleased to announce that Infection Control Practitioner Pam Hadley, RN, CIC, has earned the Certified in Infection Control credential. To receive the credential, Hadley passed a comprehensive examination about infection prevention and control administered by the Certification Board of Infection Control and Epidemiology, Inc.

The purpose of the certification process is to protect the public by providing standardized measurement of current basic knowledge needed for anyone practicing infection control. Hadley has demonstrated a mastery of infection prevention and control knowledge by taking and passing this comprehensive examination. Certification is maintained through successful completion of the recertification examination every five years.

Hadley started at FMH in 1995 as a registered nurse on the Medical/Surgical Unit, before transitioning to her present role in infection control ten years ago.

CBIC is a voluntary autonomous multidisciplinary board that provides direction for and administers the certification process for professionals in infection prevention and control and applied epidemiology. CBIC is independent and separate from any other infection control-related organization or association.