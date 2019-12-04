FMH Remembrance Tree decorations honor loved ones

FARMINGTON - The Franklin Memorial Hospital Auxiliary is once again having a Remembrance Tree with tree decorations that can be purchased “in memory of” or “in honor of” one or more individuals for a nominal fee. This tree in the hospital lobby shows the names of the dedications, as well as the donors who made the gift. Proceeds benefit the FMH Auxiliary.

On Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. a dedication and lighting ceremony took place in the hospital lobby along with caroling and refreshments. Gooley’s Christmas Tree Farm has generously donated an evergreen tree placed outside near the front entrance. The tree decorated with red remembrance lights will glow continuously throughout the month. “This ceremony is an opportunity to remember loved ones who have passed on and to honor those special people in our lives who are still with us,” said Auxiliary President Shannon Smith.

To order a decoration, send the name of the person it is to be "in memory of" or "in honor of" to: Vickie Robbins, PO Box 233, Dryden, ME 04225. Enclose a check payable to the FMH Auxiliary for the total decorations purchased. Each is $5.

Forms to order decorations are also available at the hospital’s information desk and in the hospital’s gift shop, located near the main entrance. For additional information call Vickie Robbins 778-1225.

In addition on Friday, Dec. 6, the Auxiliary is hosting its annual holiday craft and bake sale in the hospital lobby beginning at 8 a.m. until sold out. This event features seasonal crafts and many baked goods.