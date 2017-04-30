Foothills Fest to highlight local artisans, music, food and more

FARMINGTON - The Franklin County Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the plans for a new event this summer that will highlight the area's artisans, businesses, and musical talent. The Foothills Fest will be held at the Farmington Fairgrounds on Saturday, August 26, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will feature music, demonstrations, artisans, food trucks, a business showcase and more.

Indoor and outdoor spaces are available at the event for both members and non-members of the Chamber. The event will be held rain or shine. Admission is $5 for adults and children 12 and under are free. We encourage businesses, artisans, non-profit organizations, and exhibitors to contact our office at (207)778-4215 or download a vendor application from our website, www.franklincountymaine.org.