Foothills Land Conservancy annual meeting is June 5

WILTON - Foothills Land Conservancy will hold its Annual Meeting on Wednesday June 5th at 6:30 pm at the Academy Hill School cafeteria with special guest speaker, Laura Suomi-Lecker, an expert in grassland birds. The public is welcome to attend.

Foothills Land Conservancy marks its 20th anniversary this year with one of the most beautiful recreational areas in Western Maine. The Conservancy owns and manages 238 acres of conservation land at the north end of Wilson Lake in Wilton. Since 2001 the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife has held a conservation easement on the property, ensuring that it will forever remain in its primarily undeveloped state, protecting wildlife habitat resources and water quality, as well as preserving traditional public uses. Scenic walking trails and open fields are a wonderful place for walking and viewing native wildlife.

The fields at Foothills are managed to promote grassland bird habitat, so in addition to a celebration of Foothills' 20th anniversary at the Annual Meeting on June 5th, there will be a special guest speaker, Laura Suomi-Lecker, an expert in grassland birds. She will talk about grassland birds and habitat, a topic of particular relevance to Foothills.

Laura is the Technical Director at Somerset County Soil and Water Conservation District as well as the education and outreach coordinator and long-time volunteer with Avian Haven Wild Bird Rehabilitation Center in Freedom. She is also the manager of the Ag Allies grassland bird project, a state-wide program managed by the Somerset County Soil and Water Conservation District. project works with landowners across the state, including land trusts, to better manage open lands for grassland bird nesting success, providing technical support, outreach assistance, and incentive payments to landowners.

Anyone interested in more information about Foothills may contact foothillslandmaine@gmail.com or call 491-5443.