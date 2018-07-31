Fox Carlton Pond Sporting Camps announces launch of guided eco tours

PHILLIPS - Eco Tours guided by Tina Rose are scheduled to begin on Aug. 18, at Fox Carlton Pond Sporting Camp.

“We are excited to begin offering this journey into our pristine sanctuary. The allure of our uniquely diverse eco system, flora and fauna, is bounded by the natural beauty and tranquility of the Sandy River. Depending upon the season, nature enthusiasts will be exposed to the artistry of Mother Nature and experience the pond’s natural transition of seasons. Enthusiasts will also encounter a glacial erratic megalith," said FCPSC owner Jon Pound.

The tours will be hosted by Tina Rose, who resides in the High Peaks Region of Maine is noted for her eco nature photography, artisan sculptures and paintings. Rose will offer a personal insight into Fox Carlton Pond’s dynamic ecosystem. Rose, at age 11, was encouraged in her early childhood by winning the Bass Shoe Company’s “Environmental Poster” contest. She continues her quest into Mother Nature’s wonders throughout her outdoor excursions.

“Hosting Eco Tours for Fox Carlton Pond is an opportunity to enlighten and confer with ecological devotees,” said Tina Rose.

Due to the fragile habitat, Fox Carlton Pond’s Eco Tours is limited to four people. All are encouraged to confirm availability.

Fox Carlton Pond Campground is located off Route 4 in Phillips, Maine, in the High Peaks Region of the Western Maine’s mountains. The 5 acre pond sits on 63 wooded acres alongside the Sandy River. Noted especially for its fishing, anglers have complete access to Fox’s well-stocked trout pond. Other activities include RVing, Mountain Biking, ATV Trail Exploring, Hiking and many more.

Tina Rose will be showcasing her Eco Nature Photography at the Phillips Area Community Center Art Show on Aug. 11.