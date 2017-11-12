Franklin Community Health Network hosts annual meeting, recognizes doctor

FARMINGTON - Approximately 40 community members attended the Nov. 9 annual meeting of Franklin Community Health Network, receiving a printed annual report, along with updates regarding new medical staff, programs, successes and challenges. Presenters included L. Clinton Boothby, board chair; Miriam Leonard, chief operating officer; and Dr. Jay Naliboff, vice president medical affairs.

Boothby opened the meeting by welcoming new board member Madelyn Besse, PA-C, a physician assistant who practices at Strong Area Health Center.

Boothby praised staff for their successful survey by The Joint Commission and the recent “A” grade by Leapfrog that demonstrates their efforts and commitment to best-practice standards of care with a focus on patient safety and improving patient care. He added that MaineHealth members will soon vote on unification, a proposal to create a single financial structure across the MaineHealth system that can deploy resources in ways that are not possible now. He said unification of the system will benefit Franklin Community Health Network, both in terms of care delivery options and the relentless financial pressures FCHN has faced, essentially alone.

Leonard spoke about the completion of a market research survey that will drive the organization’s communication plan for the coming year, increased leadership engagement in civic organizations, and the successful implementation of Operational Excellence, a lean daily management system that engages staff to achieve continuous work improvements and positive patient experiences. She also added that Franklin Health primary care practices welcomed 958 new patients in the last year.

Naliboff, vice president medical affairs, stated that successful efforts in recruiting resulted in new doctors and a nurse practitioner joining the medical staff, allowing patients greater access to primary care, general surgery, orthopedics, and oncology services. He added that Dr. Donald Dubois will join the hospitalist service on Nov. 13, and work will continue with a consulting group to enhance hospital care for the sickest patients.

At the conclusion of the meeting Dr. Michele McCormick, a board-certified pediatrician, was named as this year’s recipient of the Franklin Community Health Leadership Award. McCormick wasn’t present to accept the award, but Boothby read the proclamation for the audience.

McCormick joined Franklin Memorial Hospital as a provider in 2009. She was cited for being a leader in population health, and for her role in implementing a community health needs assessment that identified priorities in addressing issues in poverty, access to health care, and obesity.

The year’s highlights are featured in the network’s 2016/2017 annual report. To receive a report, contact Jill Gray in the Community Relations office at 779-2555 or 1-800-398-6031, ext. 2555. The report can also be viewed online at https://www.fchn.org/about/annual-reports.

Staff are available to speak to civic and community groups to give a condensed update of information presented at the annual meeting and to answer questions. Interested community groups are asked to contact Gray to arrange for a speaker.