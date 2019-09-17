Franklin County 4-H Beef Club operating food booth at Farmington Fair

FARMINGTON - The Franklin County 4-H Beef Club is gearing up for a week at the Farmington Fair. The Beef club operates the Beef Boosters Food Booth at the Farmington Fair. The booth serves Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner and is open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. In addition to the normal Fair food of cheeseburgers, hot dogs, and French fries the Beef Boosters will also provide homemade daily specials, homemade donuts, homemade slices of pie and milk from Sandy River Farms along with many other items.

The Food Booth is the club’s largest annual fundraiser. Over the last two years the club has focused their fundraising efforts on a club trip to Louisville Kentucky to see the North American International Livestock Exposition. With the close of the Farmington Fair we will have met our fundraising goal and our trip to Louisville is planned for Nov 17-21, 2019.

If you’re at the Farmington Fair, September 15-21, we invite you to stop by and visit our booth or watch us show Tuesday September 17 at 4pm. There will also be a youth livestock auction Wednesday September 18 at 6:30 pm where fellow 4-H members from Franklin County will be selling, lambs, hogs, chicken, turkeys and steers. We hope to see you there!

Daily specials at the 4-H Beef Boosters Food Booth are as follows:

All specials are $8 and include coleslaw and a roll.

Tuesday- Beans and Hot dogs

Wednesday- Open Face Turkey Sandwich

Thursday- Shepherd’s Pies

Friday- Mac & Cheese