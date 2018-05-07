Franklin County Adult Ed announces June 14 graduation

FARMINGTON - Franklin County Adult Education invites the public to attend the 2018 graduation ceremony, held in the Bjorn Auditorium at Mt. Blue Campus on Thursday, June 14.

This year's ceremony will compliment the hard work of adult learners throughout the community. These students have taken the initiative to revisit their education, regardless of barriers that sometimes get in the way, and have seen the journey through to completion.

The ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will include student speakers, live music and a keynote speaker. A celebration will follow with free snacks and beverages. All are welcome to show support of the county's most determined learners.

To RSVP or for more information please contact Liza Donald at 778-3460.