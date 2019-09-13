Franklin County Adult Education educator recognized as Outstanding District Educator

FARMINGTON - Long-time Adult Education educator Maggie Scholl was recognized as an Outstanding District Educator at the staff's opening day event at the beginning of the school year.

Scholl, a graduate of the University of Maine at Farmington, previously worked as a tutor at UMF to help veterans obtain their GEDs and improve their skills prior to going to college. After briefly working as a teacher locally, Scholl left the profession to raise her family. Years later, she returned to the classroom with Franklin County Adult Education, where she has worked for more than 20 years.

She was described as patient, with a calm demeanor and the tenacity to make sure that each and every one of her students learns. She is known for maintaining positive communication with students, has a caring approach to education and a genuine interest in students.

Pleasant and collaborative with her colleagues, she contributes to the team both professionally and personally. One of her former students and a current colleague had this to say about Scholl: "I am the teacher that I am today because of great role models and this educator is definitely one of the larger role models of education for me."