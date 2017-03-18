Franklin County Chamber of Commerce scholarship applications now available

The 2017 Franklin County Chamber of Commerce David Robie Memorial Scholarship applications are now available. The Scholarship is in memory of the late David Robie and is to encourage continuing or higher education for Franklin County residents through financial assistance.

The Scholarships are open to any resident of Franklin County who has lived in the county for at least the prior 12 months. This scholarship will be awarded to a resident planning to, or currently attending an accredited, post-secondary school. This includes 2017 high school graduates, current full-time college students or other residents returning to school. A high school equivalency test (GED) is acceptable.

Applications are available at the Chamber office, on the Chamber’s website at www.franklincountymaine.org in the “Our Chamber” section, under the “Scholarship” link, or at the guidance offices of the five high schools located in Franklin County.

Applications and supporting materials are due into the Chamber no later than Friday, April 28 at 2 p.m. An application may also be requested through the Chamber by emailing Executive Director, Penny Meservier at director@franklincountymaine.org or calling 778-4215.