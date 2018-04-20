Franklin County Chamber of Commerce scholarship applications now available

FARMINGTON - The 2018 Franklin County Chamber of Commerce David Robie Memorial Scholarship applications are now available. The Scholarship is in memory of the late David Robie and is to encourage continuing or higher education for Franklin County residents through financial assistance.

The Scholarships are open to individuals who have lived or gone to school in Franklin County for at least the prior 12 months. This scholarship will be awarded to an individual planning to, or currently attending an accredited, post-secondary school. This includes 2018 high school graduates, current full-time college students or other residents returning to school. A high school equivalency test is acceptable.

Applications are available at the Chamber office, on the Chamber’s website at www.franklincountymaine.org (in the “Our Chamber” section, under the “Scholarship” link), or at the guidance offices of the five high schools located in Franklin County.

Applications and supporting materials are due into the Chamber no later than Friday, April 27 at 2 p.m. An application may also be requested through the Chamber by emailing Executive Director, Trisha Mosher at director@franklincountymaine.org or calling 778-4215.