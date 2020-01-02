Franklin County Chamber of Commerce, Titcomb partner to hold Ski Into 2020 event

“This was the best New Year’s Eve in years!”

This is what one of those in attendance had to say about the Ski Into 2020 event held at Titcomb. More than 270 community members (and some from other communities) came out to ski free until midnight and enjoy the celebration.

The Franklin County Chamber of Commerce partnered with Titcomb Mountain to pull the event together, with a prime sponsorship from Franklin Savings Bank and other sponsorships from Bangor Savings Bank and Otis Federal Credit Union making the event a free ski event. Gifford's donated ice cream and Pyro City helped out with an awesome fireworks display.

The crew at Titcomb was fully prepared to handle the crowd and did a great job. The snack bar was open, the rental shop was in full swing and the lifts were running without a hitch. The weather even cooperated to make this a wonderful night.

Another comment made by an attendee was “Will you be doing this again next year?" The answer is, we hope to! Stay tuned and keep skiing. Thanks to all who participated and Happy New Year!