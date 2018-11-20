Franklin Countys First News

Franklin County Democrats announce December meeting

Posted by • November 20, 2018 •

From left to right: Greg Kimber, Jonathan Cohen, Vicky Cohen, Ellen Grunblatt, Hank Washburn, Jean Oplinger, Dick Waddell, Jean Stewart, Aspen Leblanc, Steve Bien, Karla Bock, Donna Wheeler, Rosalie Deri, Wayne Deri.

FARMINGTON - The Franklin County Democratic Committee’s next monthly meeting will be on Sunday, December 2, at 4 p.m., at Mallett School. The speaker will be Senator Nate Libby (from Lewiston), who is the incoming Maine Senate Majority Whip. Also on the agenda will be elections for a new board, a celebration of the Democratic victories in Franklin County and Maine, and a recognition of the hard work of the many committee volunteers. All are welcome.

For more information about the Franklin County Democrats, please see our website, http://franklincountydemocratsme.weebly.com, or contact Chair Yvette Robinson at yrobinson@gwi.net.

