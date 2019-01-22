Franklin County Democrats announce slate of super speakers

FARMINGTON - The next meeting of the Franklin County Democratic Committee (FCDC) will be on Sunday, February 3, 2019, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Mallett School in Farmington.

Sara Gideon, Speaker of the Maine State House, will share with Franklin County Democrats her vision for the two years ahead. She will be the first in a string of high-powered state Democrats to address the group in the next three months. On Sunday, March 10, Senate President Troy Jackson will be a guest of the FCDC, followed by Secretary of State Matt Dunlap on Sunday, April 7.

Other business on February 3 includes proposals by action committees from the January 6 meeting and plans for the annual pancake breakfast, hosted this year by the Jay Democrats on Saturday, March 16.

And don’t worry! For those who want to be part of another February 3 super event, the FCDC meeting will end no later than 6 p.m., leaving plenty of time to find a place to celebrate with other patriots.

For more information about the Franklin County Democrats and upcoming events, please see our website, http://franklincountydemocratsme.weebly.com or contact Chair Lisa Lisius at Lisa.Lisius@gmail.com.