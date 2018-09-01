Franklin County Democrats celebrate the grand opening of office

FARMINGTON - The Franklin County Democratic Committee’s next monthly meeting will celebrate the Grand Opening of their office at 231 Broadway on Sunday, Sept. 9, at 4 p.m.

The speaker will be Zak Ringelstein, the Democratic candidate for the Senate. The meeting will also focus on planning for upcoming events, such as the Farmington Fair, and learning more about other candidates’ campaigns. All are welcome. Bring school supplies to help support the United Way’s “Tools for Teachers” initiative. Other FCDC events this summer have included community outreach to voters, and participation in numerous parades throughout the county. The next monthly meeting will be held on Sunday, Oct. 7 from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. at the W.G.Mallett School in Farmington.

For more information about the Franklin County Democrats or any of these events, please see our website, http://franklincountydemocratsme.weebly.com, or contact Chair Yvette Robinson at yrobinson@gwi.net.