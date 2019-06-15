Franklin County Democrats hear from Executive Director of Maine Democratic Party

FARMINGTON - The Franklin County Democrats hosted Lisa Roberts, Executive Director of the Maine Democratic Party at their monthly meeting on Sunday, June 2.

Roberts gave county Democrats an overview of the outreach strategy and tools the state party would be using in preparation for the 2020 elections. After a quick group photo with Roberts, the meeting broke into committees and got down to planning ahead for the coming months. The Democrats will kick off canvass season across the state on June 15, with Franklin County Democrats hosting a local canvass in Jay at 1 p.m. For updates on future meetings and activities like the upcoming summer canvasses, please visit https://franklincountydemocratsme.weebly.com/