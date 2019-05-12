Franklin County Democrats hear from Maine Democratic Party Chair

FARMINGTON - The Franklin County Democrats hosted two speakers at their monthly meeting on Sunday, May 5, in Farmington. The Maine Democratic Party Chair, Kathleen Marra of Kittery, spoke first. She described her personal experience of diving deep into political engagement following the 2016 election, first as an activist and then increasingly as a party organizer, moving through different leadership positions at the town, county, and state levels. Elected this past January by the Maine Democratic State Committee, with an enthusiastic endorsement from Governor Mills, she hit the ground running. Mara described an active scene at the MDP, with new people coming on board and new positions being created in preparation for the 2020 elections. To learn more about the MDP, visit www.mainedems.org.

The second speaker of the afternoon, Ashley McCurry, is a former fundraiser for the MDC. Her current position, however, is as the Executive Director for Emerge Maine, which works to train Democratic women to run electoral campaigns, and she herself is a graduate of the program. Emerge Maine is increasingly recognized as a significant political force in the state, especially as the network of alumnae and supporters grows. Currently two Franklin county women have participated in the training, which is a six-month, 70-hour program. McCurry hopes to recruit more women from our part of the state. Applications for 2020 are open May 15 through June 30. If you are interested in the program or know someone who might be, or if you want to find out more, their website is me.emergeamerica.org.

And to keep up with what the Franklin County Democrats are doing, please visit https://franklincountydemocratsme.weebly.com/