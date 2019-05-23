Franklin County Democrats June meeting

FARMINGTON - The next meeting of the Franklin County Democratic Committee will be on Sunday, June 2, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Mallett School in Farmington.

Two high-powered members of the Maine Democratic Party state staff will be guest speakers: Lisa Roberts, new Executive Director and Cooper Reed, Political and Organizing Director.

Other business includes developing our field plan for the election year ahead, focusing on the value of community outreach, especially door-to-door canvassing, in order to lay the foundation for 2020.

For more information about the Franklin County Democrats and upcoming events, please see our website, http://franklincountydemocratsme.weebly.com or contact Chair Lisa Lisius at Lisa.Lisius@gmail.com.