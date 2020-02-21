Franklin County Democrats March meeting

FARMINGTON - The next meeting of the Franklin County Democratic Committee will be on Sunday, March 1 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Mallett School in Farmington.

At the March gathering, Ross LaJeunesse, Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, will be the fourth and final 2020 Senate candidate to address a scheduled FCDC meeting. Local candidates for state offices will also make brief presentations, the treasurer will report on recent highly successful fund-raising efforts, and there will be an update on the political involvement of UMF student Democrats. In addition, local party leadership will discuss and promote the Presidential Primary scheduled for Tuesday, March 3, and the Democratic Party Caucus on Sunday, March 8. In recent weeks FCDC volunteers have written hundreds of postcards announcing the Caucus, encouraging voters to attend and participate.

For more information about the Franklin County Democrats and upcoming events, please see our website, http://franklincountydemocratsme.weebly.com or contact Chair Lisa Lisius at lisa.lisius@gmail.com. Meetings are open to the public, and all are invited.