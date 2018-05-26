Franklin County Democrats support Home Care and Hospice

FARMINGTON - On May 6, Franklin County Democratic Committee members participated in the Annual Androscoggin Home Care & Hospice 5K Run & Remembrance Walk. At their monthly meeting that day, the FCDC heard a presentation about ranked choice voting. Attendees viewed sample ballots to be used in the June primary and learned more about Question 1, a veto referendum to overturn legislation limiting the implementation of ranked choice voting in Maine.

The FCDC will hold its monthly meeting on Sunday, June 3, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., at the Mallett School located at 116 Middle St. in Farmington. All are welcome.

For more information about the Franklin County Democrats and upcoming events, please see our website, http://franklincountydemocratsme.weebly.com, or contact Chair Yvette Robinson at yrobinson@gwi.net.