Franklin County Democrats to hold 2018 caucus

FARMINGTON – On Sunday, March 4, Democrats in Franklin County will kick off the 2018 campaign season at the Maine Democratic Party caucus. Interested Democrats are encouraged to pre-register for their caucus at my.mainedems.org/caucus/prereg through March 2, although this is not required to participate.

“If we are going to build a thriving, forward-looking economy in Maine that not only supports, but empowers working and middle-class families, then we must stand up and say there is a better way — and it starts with us,” said Maine Democratic Party Chair Phil Bartlett. “Together, we can fight for affordable health care, strong schools, and economic opportunity for all hardworking Maine families. To do that, though, we need to organize and mobilize local Democrats across our state. That’s why these caucuses are so important. They provide us with a unique opportunity to build our party up from the grassroots — to say we will stand up and be counted. We encourage all Democrats in Franklin County to join us in this effort.”

The caucuses are the organizational foundation of the party where attendees elect delegates to the Democratic State Convention, elect town committee members, and discuss national and local policy issues affecting Maine people. Democratic candidates, elected officials, and representatives from Democratic campaigns are often in attendance. This year, the caucuses will also feature a statewide virtual rally, in which caucus attendees are encouraged to make signs describing what Democratic victory means to them and share on social media through #VictoryStartsHere.

Unregistered or unenrolled voters who would like to enroll as a Democrat may do so immediately at the town office or at the caucus. Doors will open at least 30 minutes prior to start times at the following locations:

Farmington, Industry, Weld, Carthage, Temple, New Vineyard, 1 p.m. at Mallett School (116 Middle St., Farmington)

Wilton, 1 p.m. at Wilton Lions Club (364 Main St.)

Chesterville, 1 p.m. at Chesterville Town Hall (409 Dutch Gap Rd.)

New Sharon, 2 p.m. at New Sharon Town Office (11 School Ln.)

Jay, 1:30 p.m. at Spruce Mountain Middle School (23 Community Dr.)

Avon, Phillips, Madrid, Strong, 2 p.m. at Avon Municipal Building (1116 Rangeley Rd.)

Kingfield, Carrabassett Valley, Eustis, Coplin Plt., 2 p.m. at Carrabassett Valley Library (3209 Carrabassett Dr. #3)

Rangeley, Adamstown, Lower Cupsuptic, Rangeley Plt., Dallas Plt., Sandy River Plt, 1:30 p.m. at Good Shepherd Church (2614 Main St., Rangeley)

If you have any questions, please feel free to call Yvette Robinson at 778-0600.