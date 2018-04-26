Franklin County Dems learn about ranked-choice voting

FARMINGTON - The next meeting of the Franklin County Democratic Committee will be on Sunday May 6, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Mallett School in Farmington. The guest speaker will be Abbie Ryder of The Chamberlain Project Foundation.

Ryder’s non-partisan presentation will address the impact, pros and cons of ranked-choice voting. An Act to Implement Ranked-choice Voting in 2021 will be on the ballot this June.

“Our goal is to make sure that Maine voters can make an educated decision at the ballot box,” Ryder said.

Also speaking at the May meeting is Gubernatorial Candidate Donna Dion of Biddeford.

In addition on May 6, the FCDC will participate in the Androscoggin Home Care & Hospice 5K Run and Remembrance Walk in Farmington. To become a member of the 5K Run/Walk Team or for more information about the Franklin County Democrats and upcoming events, please see our website, http://franklincountydemocratsme.weebly.com, or contact Chair Yvette Robinson at yrobinson@gwi.net.