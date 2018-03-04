Franklin County Dems to meet congressional candidates

FARMINGTON – The Franklin County Democratic Committee will host Congressional Candidates Jared Golden and Lucas St. Clair on Sunday, March 11, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Mallett School.

Each candidate will have 30 minutes to speak and take questions from the audience. At FCDC’s Feb. meeting, Gubernatorial Candidate Janet Mills and Congressional Candidate Jonathan Fulford were featured, and fielded questions on the economy, healthcare, and education.

On Saturday March 17, the 46th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Pancake Breakfast will be hosted by the Farmington Democrats. The breakfast is open to the public and will be attended by local, state, and national candidates. Breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Adults are $10; students and seniors are $7; kids under 8 are free. On April 4, the FCDC and the UMF Democrats will co-host a forum for the 2nd Congressional District candidates, at Lincoln Auditorium, University of Maine at Farmington, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The next monthly meeting will be held Sunday, March 11 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Mallett School. For more information about the Franklin County Democrats and upcoming events, please see our website, http://franklincountydemocratsme.weebly.com, or contact Chair Yvette Robinson at yrobinson@gwi.net.